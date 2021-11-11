Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

