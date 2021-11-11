Raise Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Raise has a total market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00225200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00091653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

