Rally Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.12 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $9.12 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

