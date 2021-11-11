RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.06, but opened at $35.71. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 1,202 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 165,356 shares worth $5,602,099. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $18,120,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

