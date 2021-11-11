Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,343.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.99 million and $24,343.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,760.61 or 0.07347729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00421759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01040044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00087443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.84 or 0.00405679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00273933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00248326 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,041,340,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

