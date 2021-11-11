Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FMC (FMC)

FMC (NYSE: FMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FMC Corp’s adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter surpass the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strong demand for herbicides and insecticides is likely to support the company’s sales in 2021. It should gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches. New products should drive its top line this year. The buyout of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform. Synergies from the buyout will drive its earnings. FMC Corp also remains committed to boost shareholders’ value and drive free cash flows. However, it faces headwinds from higher costs including raw material and logistics, which may hurt margins. Higher research and development (R&D) spending is another concern. Volumes are also expected to remain under pressure in North America.”

11/4/2021 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2021 – FMC is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/24/2021 – FMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 671,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

