Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) recently:
- 11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 11/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
NYSE GSK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
