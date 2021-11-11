Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) recently:

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.