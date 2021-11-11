Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.84

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.84 and last traded at $165.76, with a volume of 250722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Loop Capital began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

