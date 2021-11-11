Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $43.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $43.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $42.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $47.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $53.00 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.13.

Shares of REGN opened at $622.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $610.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,345 shares of company stock valued at $156,290,140. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

