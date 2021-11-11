Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RLAY stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 744,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,090. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.