Ren Price Down 3.5% This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $930.80 million and $56.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

