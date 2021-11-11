Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

