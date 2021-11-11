Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

LUCD opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

