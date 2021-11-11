Research Analysts Set Expectations for Liquidia Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

