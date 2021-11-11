Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

RESN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 970,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

RESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resonant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

