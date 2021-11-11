Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 351,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

