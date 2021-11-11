Reviewing Battalion Oil (BATL) & Its Competitors

Battalion Oil (NYSE: BATL) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Battalion Oil to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil Competitors 2131 10653 15383 538 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Battalion Oil’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million -$229.71 million -1.73 Battalion Oil Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million 8.27

Battalion Oil’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -48.51% 9.74% 1.58% Battalion Oil Competitors -17.30% -41.09% 5.01%

Risk and Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

