Reviewing Nemaura Medical (NMRD) & Its Rivals

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nemaura Medical to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical Competitors 984 4127 7499 202 2.54

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.39%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A -$6.26 million -16.72 Nemaura Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 26.90

Nemaura Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% Nemaura Medical Competitors -574.50% -81.15% -17.20%

Summary

Nemaura Medical rivals beat Nemaura Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

