Revolution Populi Market Cap Reaches $102.92 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $102.92 million and $447,533.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

