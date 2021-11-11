Revomon Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $16.53 million and $877,583.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

