Rigel Protocol (RGP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $85.00

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $224,880.21 and $85.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

