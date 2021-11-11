Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $55,584.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00107300 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003552 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

