Robust Token Trading Up 97.7% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 97.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $91.47 or 0.00141115 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $3.22 million and $752,006.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00074202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.46 or 0.07251560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,504.22 or 0.99512911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,376 coins and its circulating supply is 35,226 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

