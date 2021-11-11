Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 560,592 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3,335.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Welbilt worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,622. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

