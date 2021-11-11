Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 58,168 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

