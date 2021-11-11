Royal Bank of Canada Buys 151,014 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 238.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.62% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 889,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,672 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE opened at $71.33 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

