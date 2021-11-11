Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,128 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Hubbell worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $208.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.42. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

