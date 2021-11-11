Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.48%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.