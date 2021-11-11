Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Amcor worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 66.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

