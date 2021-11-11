Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Globe Life worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of GL opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.21 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

