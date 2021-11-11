Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.09% of Model N worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.