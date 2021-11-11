Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.60% of Innospec worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. CL King cut their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.56 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

