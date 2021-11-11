Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.65 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 623.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 648,289 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

