Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.09 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of The Boston Beer worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

NYSE:SAM opened at $470.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $467.13 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.07.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

