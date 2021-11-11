Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.33 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,455,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $236.81 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $189.98 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

