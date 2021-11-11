Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.48 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

