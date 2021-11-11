Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.78% of Veritex worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

