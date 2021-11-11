Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$196.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Shares of WSPOF traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.00. 677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

