Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 24,614 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.87% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $92.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.