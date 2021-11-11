Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 29,428 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.24% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:HQH opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.