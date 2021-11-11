Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 363,960 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of nLIGHT worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,752 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LASR opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

