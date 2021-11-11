Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 37,369 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 370,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

