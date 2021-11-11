Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

