Royal Bank of Canada Sells 127,814 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.05% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $189.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.19. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $152.69 and a twelve month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

