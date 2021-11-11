Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,149 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

