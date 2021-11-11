Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

