Royale Finance Price Tops $0.13 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $192,699.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

