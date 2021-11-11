Ruler Protocol Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

