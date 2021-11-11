Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Saia worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1,380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $332.97 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.86 and a 1-year high of $359.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

