Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,507 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Saia worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Saia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 513,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Saia by 4,008.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $332.97 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.86 and a twelve month high of $359.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

